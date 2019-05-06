Bay Power drain Brothers Bulldogs to move to the top

LEAPING HIGH: Bay Power's Shannon Anderson flies high in Saturday's AFL - Wide Bay match between Bay Power and Brothers Bulldogs

AFL: Under wet and slippery conditions at Keith Dunne Oval Hervey Bay, Bay Power scored an emphatic victory over competition leaders Brothers Bulldogs.

Bay Power victorious over Brothers Bulldogs 14.19-103 to 6.6-40.

It appeared that Brothers Bulldogs were there to play, scoring their first goal within the first minute of play.

That is where it ended for the Bundaberg side with Bay Power taking control of the match.

At quarter time the match was as good as over with Power producing a six goal first quarter leading 6.3-39 to 1.0-6.

The second quarter provided a short fight-back from the Bulldogs but Bay Power always had the match under control.

A five goal blitz in the third quarter from Bay Power removed any slight possibility of a tight finish.

Coach Kristian Walton was pleased with his team's effort under trying conditions.

"We are playing well at the moment,” he said.

"We have good numbers at training and that is putting pressure on for everyone to perform.”

Glenn Krohn was the top goal scorer for Bay Power kicking 4 goals and a behind.

One hundred match player Kym Sims also kicked a goal in the 63 point victory.

Bay Power now sit on top of the ladder with Brothers Bulldogs but are on top with a superior points differential double in size of the Bulldogs.

Next weekends round six action is the first trip to Bundaberg this season for Bay Power when they play Across the Waves.

This will be a special occasion for the ATW side when their skipper Klint Wagstaff will play his 400th match.

The Hervey Bay Bombers will host Brothers Bulldogs in the other clash at Norm McLean Oval.

Both matches commence at 4pm.

In reserve grade matches played on the weekend Bay Power again were too strong for Brothers Bulldogs winning 9.11-65 to 3.2-21.

The Maryborough Bears continued their win-less run losing 20.26-146 to 0.2-2 against the Hervey Bay Bombers