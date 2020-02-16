Bay Power final quarter heart ache loss to ATW

AFLW :A heartbreaking final-quarter form slump cost Bay Power AFC the ­opportunity to notch its first win for the season.

Bay Power led for three quarters of the game but Across The Waves Bundaberg played true to the sporting saying of “it’s not over until the final whistle is blown.”

At halftime Bay Power had a one-point lead – 2.2 (14) to Waves 2.1. (13) – and in the third quarter came out firing to keep their northern opponents pointless to have a 4.5 (29) to 2.1 (13) lead at the third break.

But Waves captain Beth Gapes had other ideas and kicked three goals in the final quarter for Waves to win 6.3 (39) to Bay Power 4.5 (29).

Wide Bay Womens AFL - Bay Power coach Michael Gay at half-time..Photo: Alistair Brightman

Power captain Mikaela Eldridge said the fourth quarter always was going to be a bit of struggle.

“The first quarters were physical ones and we just slipped in our concentration for the final one,” she said.

“But the players always put in a good effort and did everything that I asked them to.

“It was very hot and humid out there on the field and they didn’t give in.”