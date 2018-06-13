Bay Power, Gympie Cats set for top-side clash

TOP MATCH: Bay Power's Matt Schlein kicks for a goal during their match against the Maryborough Bears on May 26. This weekend, Bay Power will take on the Gympie Cats.

Alistair Brightman

AUSSIE RULES: THE stage is set for a top-of-the-ladder clash between two warring Wide Bay sides this weekend.

After chasing down the Brothers Bulldogs to finish 11.11-77 to 10.11-71 last week, Bay Power will take on the Gympie Cats in Urangan to retain its number one spot on the regional ladder.

And Power's senior coach Michael Gay isn't pulling any punches.

Gay told the Chronicle the boys needed to sustain their pressure on the field to keep the powerhouse Wide Bay side off their backs.

"It's an important game, but we've got to maintain our composure when the heat of the battle comes along,” he said.

"For this match, we've got to get the ball down the forward line.

"Gympie has a fairly solid back line, so we will have to work a lot harder to get results.”

Gay said the season had been challenging for the team due to its 18-round length, calling it a "marathon rather than a sprint.”

But he was optimistic of the team's chances to make finals.

In other games, the Hervey Bay Bombers will travel to Maryborough to play the Bears, while Across the Waves and the Brother Bulldogs will clash in Bundaberg.