AFL

Bay Power names coach for 2019 season

Matthew McInerney
by
30th Oct 2018 9:34 PM

Bay Power has named the man who will succeed Michael Gay as the club's senior coach for the 2019 AFL Wide Bay season.

Kristian "Ginge" Walton was formally appointed as the new Power coach at a meeting on Tuesday night. 

It follows an extensive application process overseen by president Lindsay Hill, Michael Sunderland and the club's previous senior coach, Michael Gay.

Walton was long considered the ideal replacement for Gay, the man under whom Walton served as assistant in 2018. 

The appointment brings an end to Gay's five-year tenure as senior coach.

During that time, the Power went from cellar dwellers to premiership hopeful. They reached the 2016 grand final and was knocked out in the elimination final (2017) and preliminary final (2018).

Walton is a familiar face to most senior Power players, and has already earned a unique perspective of his troops  

He was not only assistant coach in 2018, one of the Power's most successful seasons, but he played several senior games. 

Walton's challenge will be to return the Power to the decider, with a goal to deliver the club's first senior premiership. 

