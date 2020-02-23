Bay Power never say die effort

AFLW: From the moment Bay Power midfielder Shae Van Es kicked for goal, she knew she had scored her first one for the season.

When Van Es punched the air in triumph, she knew although her team had lost the game, it would be only a matter of time before Bay Power scored their first win for the season.

“It was a great feeling to kick my first goal for the season with all of the training and game time coming into place,” she said.

“ This shows how far I have come in my first season.

“All the players keep supporting each other and go to training with a great attitude and the win will come and it will be a great feeling.”

AFLWB Takalvans Women's Bay Power Ebony-Rose Doherty is tackled by a Gympie Cats defender. Photo: Cody Fox

The Round 6 game was played at home at St James Lutheran College against Gympie Cats, and Bay Power was struggling at half time, 3.7 (25) to 1.0 (6).

Despite losing, Bay Power outscored Gympie Cats’ two goal to one, in the final quarter.

The final score was Gympie Cats 5.13 (43) to Bay Power 3.0 (18).

Bay Power coach Michael Gay said: “We are going to have to keep working on the basics at training and build on our playing style.

“About two-thirds of the team have not played before,” Gay said.

“They are very positive at training and we will keep building on it.”