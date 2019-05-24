Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL Bay Power coach Michael Gay, Captain Joshua Wheeler and young gun Marcus Dyson.
AFL Bay Power coach Michael Gay, Captain Joshua Wheeler and young gun Marcus Dyson. Valerie Horton
Sport

Bay Power players named for South QLD

Jessica Lamb
by
24th May 2019 12:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL: Three of Hervey Bay's Bay Power AFL players have been announced in the preliminary squad for South Queensland for the annual intrastate clash with North Queensland.

Joshua Wheeler, Marcus Dyson and Matt Schlein have been named in the line-up for June 15's game at Riverway Stadium in Townsville after Round 13 of the AFL Premiership.

 

Bay Power's Matt Schlein during a game earlier this year.
Bay Power's Matt Schlein during a game earlier this year. Cody Fox

The SQ squad has been selected from players competing in QFA Divisions 1 through to 5 along with the QFA Northern Rivers, AFL Darling Downs and AFL Wide Bay competitions.

They will be coached by former Brisbane Lions and St Kilda player, Danny Craven.

"For them to be recognised for their performances to date and know they are under consideration for selection is a real positive for not only them, but for their clubs and the competitions they play in," AFL Queensland state manager of senior football operations Barry Gibson said.

More Stories

bay power fcafl fcsport fraser coast hervey bay south queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Injury probed after claim back broken on Is tour

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Injury probed after claim back broken on Is tour

    News A well-known Fraser Island tour company has defended its reputation in the wake of allegations a Hervey Bay woman broke her back on one of its bus trips

    • 24th May 2019 12:26 AM
    RODEO: Get ready to buck and roll at showgrounds

    premium_icon RODEO: Get ready to buck and roll at showgrounds

    News Hold onto your hats - it's going to be a bumpy ride.

    • 24th May 2019 12:01 AM
    FRASER COAST SHOW: More fun to come at M'boro Showgrounds

    premium_icon FRASER COAST SHOW: More fun to come at M'boro Showgrounds

    News The antique tractor pull will again go ahead today.

    • 24th May 2019 12:01 AM
    WHAT A RIPPER: First day of Fraser Coast Show a success

    premium_icon WHAT A RIPPER: First day of Fraser Coast Show a success

    News Rose Tsakisiris volunteered at the crime prevention booth.

    • 24th May 2019 12:01 AM