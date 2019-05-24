Bay Power players named for South QLD

AFL: Three of Hervey Bay's Bay Power AFL players have been announced in the preliminary squad for South Queensland for the annual intrastate clash with North Queensland.

Joshua Wheeler, Marcus Dyson and Matt Schlein have been named in the line-up for June 15's game at Riverway Stadium in Townsville after Round 13 of the AFL Premiership.

Bay Power's Matt Schlein during a game earlier this year. Cody Fox

The SQ squad has been selected from players competing in QFA Divisions 1 through to 5 along with the QFA Northern Rivers, AFL Darling Downs and AFL Wide Bay competitions.

They will be coached by former Brisbane Lions and St Kilda player, Danny Craven.

"For them to be recognised for their performances to date and know they are under consideration for selection is a real positive for not only them, but for their clubs and the competitions they play in," AFL Queensland state manager of senior football operations Barry Gibson said.