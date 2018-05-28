Bay Power set for clash of ages after thumping M'boro Bears

Maryborough Bear's Jarrod Stoddart looking for a player to kick to.

AFL: BAY Power has continued their dominance of the Wide Bay AFL competition after thrashing the Maryborough Bears by 142 points.

But assistant coach Kristian Walton has warned players they can't take the season lightly ahead of their clash with the Hervey Bay Bombers next week.

It follows Bay Power walking away with a resounding final score of 25.20-170 against the Bears, who scored 4.4-28.

Walton said the game started off slowly as the boys tried to take the "easy way” with their kicking.

"The second quarter was terrible, but after we got stuck into them the next quarter was a lot better,” Walton said.

"Some of us were trying to take on three or four blokes at a time, so we weren't opening the game enough.

"But next week with the Bombers will be one to watch, they're definitely one of the teams to beat.”

The win leaves Bay Power at the top of the ladder.

Next Saturday, they take on the Hervey Bay Bombers in Urangan.

But Walton cautioned players on becoming comfortable with their standing in the season, saying people were actively "fighting for spots on the team.”

He said players need make sure they're turning up for training.

"It's a long season, so we can't afford to take it easy,” Walton said.

"Basically, if you don't work hard, you won't get a game.”

Bears coach Russell Green said he was disappointed with the weekend's result, but commended his players for their efforts.

"We shocked Bay Power a little early on in the match, but it's still hard to get fresh legs on the park when you've got short numbers,” he said.

Despite being handed their seventh defeat in the season, Green said he was "hoping” the team would get a win "somewhere along the line.”

The Bears play Across the Waves in Bundaberg this week.