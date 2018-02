BAY Power have organised two scratch matches to ensure they are ready to chase their maiden AFL Wide Bay premiership.

The Urangan-based club is set to face newly-promoted seniors side Maryborough Bears at Port City Park on March 3.

They will then face Boyne Island Tannum Sands at a yet-to-be decided venue.

While AFL Wide Bay is yet to release a draw, the men's season is set to start on March 24, the same day as the women's decider.