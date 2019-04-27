Bay Power surge to ground Bombers

AFL: On an overcast Thursday afternoon, the Wide Bay AFL paid tribute to our former and current defence personnel with an Anzac Day ceremony before two senior matches.

In front of a large crowd, the four senior Wide Bay AFL teams along with umpires and officials stood shoulder to shoulder in the middle of Hervey Bay's Norm McLean Oval.

The Ode was recited, the Last Post played and the national anthem sung before a double header of AFL action.

AFL Wide Bay President Anthony Stothard relishes the annual Anzac Day fixtures.

"This is the fifth year we have done this,” he said.

"All of the teams get behind it and want to be involved.

"It is a significant day and we saw some good footy.”

Match one had the two Bundaberg teams facing off against each other for the first time this season.

The Brothers Bulldogs, sitting at the top of the AFL table, were up against Across the Waves.

In a one-sided affair Brothers Bulldogs led at every quarter running out easy winners 13.9.87 to 9.11-65.

A last quarter surge by the ATW club failed to bridge the gap.

In the main game it was a local derby between the Hervey Bay Bombers and Bay Power.

Bay Power started the match fast with hard contact in all contested possessions of the football.

It was evident to spectators that Bay Power were wanting to set the tone of the match early.

The quarter time break scoreline showed a fairly even contest with Bay Power leading 4.5-29 to 3.2-20.

In the second quarter the Power did not get complacent and had a 24 point break going into half-time after kicking a further four goals in the quarter.

The Power continued in a similar pattern for the remainder of the match, running out easy winners 16.13-109 over the Hervey Bay Bombers 8.10-58.

Bay Power captain Matt Saunders was named Anzac medallist for the match.

It has been an outstanding effort from Saunders this year.

He lives in Hervey Bay and works in Gympie.

He has been travelling home two nights a week to train with the team.

Bombers coach Darren Hunter was high in his praise for the Bay Power team.

"They made us look second rate today, they were hard at the ball,” he said.

"We didn't appear to want to take them on.”

Hunter understands it is a long season and they will meet another four times before the finals.

"I want to congratulate AFL Wide Bay on the Anzac ceremony, they did a great job,” he said.

Bay Power coach Kristian Walton was proud of the way his team played.

"We played hard and did not want to take a backward step,” he said.

"It was a great game of footy and both teams played it in the right spirit.”

Further AFL action will be held on the Fraser Coast this weekend when the Hervey Bay Bombers face Bay Power in reserve grade action at Norm McLean Oval.

Match commences at 2pm.

Maryborough Bears have the bye.

Round five action on May 5 has only one senior game scheduled.

Bay Power will challenge the Brothers Bulldogs at home in Hervey Bay while the Hervey Bay Bombers and Across the Waves have a bye.