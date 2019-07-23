Bay property snags top price after two years on the market

69 Nissen St, Urraween became the top reported sale on the Fraser Coast last weekn when it went for $590,000.

69 Nissen St, Urraween became the top reported sale on the Fraser Coast last weekn when it went for $590,000. realestate.com/corelogic

AN URRAWEEN home which spent more than two years on the market became the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast, even after selling for $10,000 under asking price.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 69 Nissen St, Urraween was listed for "offers from $600,000" for 760 days before selling for $590,000.

69 Nissen St, Urraween became the top reported sale on the Fraser Coast last weekn when it went for $590,000. realestate.com/corelogic

The 2023sq m block property has ducted air-conditioning, large outdoor undercover entertainment deck and a double carport with a separate double garage and workshop space.

The home last sold in October 2004 for $490,000 and the land was valued in June last year for $160,000.

69 Nissen St, Urraween became the top reported sale on the Fraser Coast last weekn when it went for $590,000. realestate.com/corelogic

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $300,000, which gave one home owner the title to 10 Conondale Ct in Torquay.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 16 Waugh St, Urangan that sold for $137,500.

The highest number of houses currently on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket, which has remained constant for the past fortnight with 548 houses and 41 units.

Meanwhile, 22 houses and three units are listed for more than $1 million.

The median prices on the Fraser Coast for the last month is $328,000 for houses and $249,500 for units.

Top 10 property sales on the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 69 Nissen St, Urraween $590,000

2. 300 Pacific Haven Cct, Pacific Haven $565,000

3. 6 Lygon Ct, Urraween $519,000

4. 8 Traviston Wy, Burrum Heads $475,000

5. 43 Madsen Rd, Urraween $457,000

6. 173 Mary View Dr, Yengarie $420,000

7. 4 Woodgate Av, Craignish $410,000

8. 12 Waugh St, Urangan $364,000

9. 16 Lady Penrhyn Dr, Eli Waters $350,000

10. 40 Choota Dr, Antigua $349,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.