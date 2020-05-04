Bay real estate agency not slowed by health crisis

National Real Estate Hervey Bay selling principal Jacqueline Farag (left) shows new recruit Nikayla Hamlin the ropes at the agency’s Charlton Esplanade office. PHOTO: Alistair Brightman.

A HERVEY BAY teen will start her dream job this week at a time when many people at the beginning of their careers are struggling to even get a foot in the door.

Nikayla Hamlin was hired as an administrator and sales trainee at National Real Estate on the Charlton Esplanade.

The 18-year-old told the Chronicle she was thrilled to be starting the job and hoped it would help her progress in the industry.

“I am looking forward to meeting new people and starting something new,” she said.

Miss Hamlin said it had been difficult to find work under the current health crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic but was “willing to make the most of the opportunity.”

She credited the BUSY At Work employment service with helping her secure the gig and urged other young people looking for opportunities to do the same.

National Real Estate Hervey Bay selling principal Jacqueline Farag said the agency would always give young people a go.

She said young people were enthusiastic, learn quickly and adapted easily to change. Meanwhile, Mrs Farag believed the current COVID-19 situation would reveal the strength of the agency once the working world returns to normal.

“We have worked the whole time, just under different circumstances. We have learnt a lot and have had to adapt how we do things,” she explained.

While the day-to-day routines at the agency may have changed slightly in recent weeks, Mrs Farag said they were still selling and listing properties.

She described Hervey Bay as being the ideal location when looking to buy a property.

“It is a great place for older buyers and also offers so much to young families,” Mrs Farag said.