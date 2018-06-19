Bay real estate office wins award for presentation

PERSONAL presentation has long been touted as the key in making a positive first impression for clients but what about the look of your office?

The Hervey Bay Harcourts team has both down pat and they have proven it by taking out the Best Presented Office title for the real estate brand in the country.

That's a win over hundreds of Harcourts offices located Australia-wide.

Principal Michele Reid said making the office pleasant for staff to work in was the key factor when the space was styled and its layout created.

The business changed to its current Scarness location from a smaller-sized Torquay office about 12 months ago.

A major renovation came with the move.

Clients are met with a modern, trendy reception area neatly styled with the agency's trademark blue and an adjoining vibrant, spacious board room.

The building includes an area for sales, property management, and administration.

"We are really big on culture and want to create a happy, positive working environment,” Ms Reid said.

"When the office was renovated we had everything fixed up to make it modern.

"There's plenty of space and we a full kitchen installed.”

A beach vibe is also carried through to suit the office's beautiful location on the Esplanade.

Ms Reid said that combined with hard-working staff brought the business to life.

The local franchise first won Queensland Best Presented Office, before moving to the national arena.

Their title was announced last month.

"It has been a stressful year with moving and relocating, and the award has been the icing on the cake,” she said.

"I'm really proud of my team, and thank them for their patience.”