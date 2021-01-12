Menu
Steph Mulheron paid for a stranger's groceries.
News

Bay reality TV star’s act of generosity for stranger

Carlie Walker
12th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
With the swipe of a debit card, My Kitchen Rules star Steph Mulheron showed that generosity of spirit did not need to be confined to the festive season.

Ms Mulheron shared her story on Facebook when she paid for a stranger's groceries at a local Coles supermarket.

The Hervey Bay woman, who claimed the reality television crown with her husband Dan in 2013, posted to encourage others to pay it forward.

"Just because the 'holiday' season is over doesn't mean we all stop paying it forward or being kind," she wrote in the post.

"This man had just had his knees done and you should have seen the smile on his face."

The post attracted more than 1500 reactions and dozens of comments.

Hervey Bay's Dan and Steph Mulheron with their daughter Emmy.
It also inspired others to share their stories of generosity, whether it was paying for the order behind them at a local drive thru or helping someone who had left their purse at home.

Many said the post was an inspiration for them to remember to help others in their own lives.

The couple, who did the region proud when they claimed the crown, have sine opened two restaurants in Hervey Bay, EAT at Dan and Steph's and the newly-opened Black Bear.

They welcomed their daughter, Emmy, who they conceived with the help of IVF, in 2015.

