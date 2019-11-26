Bay relay team takes aim at cancer

WELL DONE: The Fraser Coast Fundraising Group smashed their fundraising efforts out of the park at this year's Relay for Life, raising over $34,000.

FRASER Coast residents have proven they are a generous bunch, dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those impacted by cancer.

As the year comes to a close, Cancer Council Queensland took the opportunity to say a special thank you to its volunteers, committee members, and highest fundraisers at a special event in Hervey Bay recently.

Around 40 volunteers and employees were treated to morning tea, with Cancer Council Queensland executives Steve Morgan and Tracey Green in attendance.

There was also a special message from Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan.

Ms McMillan said the Wide Bay Burnett community put in an amazing fundraising effort across the year.

"All the fundraising that has been undertaken right across the region during 2019 is simply fantastic," Ms McMillan said.

"Hervey Bay smashed its Relay For Life target, Daffodil Day saw all of the Wide Bay Burnett turn yellow, and Australia's Biggest Morning Tea was a big hit."

The title of Highest Fundraising Group was awarded to the Fraser Coast Fundraising Group, who raised $34,512.

"I'd also like to extend a big thank you to all volunteers who took on a support role throughout the year, being there for one-on-one support can make a big difference in the lives of those in the community impacted by cancer," Ms McMillan said.

"Having volunteers across a wide range of areas has enabled Cancer Council Queensland to provide more support for Wide Bay Burnett locals and for that we are extremely grateful.

"I'd also like to thank all of the new volunteers who have joined us in 2019 and invite you to continue to make a difference in the lives of Queenslanders impacted by cancer in the new year."

More information about Cancer Council Queensland and how to become a volunteer is available at cancerqld.org.au.