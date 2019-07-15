Bay researchers doing deep-dive on swimming with whales

FEW places in the world offer the opportunity to swim with humpback whales.



But here on the Fraser Coast, it's an activity that tourists can enjoy every year.



While the activity thrills the people who take part, researchers are wondering what impact it has on the giant mammals swimming beside them.



For the past year Jens Currie, chief scientist with the Pacific Whale Foundation, has been working with a team to study the effect the activity has on the humpback whales in Hervey Bay.



"Queensland is one of the few areas that that has swim with whales activities, it's unique in that sense," he said.



"In the US and Canada it's completely outlawed.



"It's a unique opportunity to look at this particular activity."



Mr Currie said data was poor when it came to examining the impact of swimming with whales because it was an emerging form of tourism.



He said there had been studies of whale watching and the impact that had on whale behaviour, but studying swimming with whales was a whole new opportunity.



So far the researchers have collected data from five whale swims, with their research being conducted with tight controls. That includes the number of swimmers in the water and monitoring the whale's behaviour before, during and after the activity.



The sample size is still small and the group will endeavour to do more research this year.



"Each interaction is unique and different," he said. Mr Currie said the research would be challenging because whale behaviour was known to randomly change.



But he said it would be fascinating to see how whales reacted to swimmers at different distances and to establish a pattern of behaviour when it came to swimming with the whales.



"Often research does lead to further questions and further research," Mr Currie said.



He said the group was not for or against the activity as too little was known about what impact, if any, it had on whales.



But the research could lead to better practices and management depending on what was revealed during the process, Mr Currie said.



He said seeing people bond with whales by getting up close could fuel advocacy and a desire to protect the great mammals.

