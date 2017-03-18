Bay residents lose prized possessions from Friday storm

WARREN Law and Leonie Du-Pelle were meant to be starting a new chapter today and moving to the Esplanade,

But instead of taking their belongings to their new place, they will instead be taking many of their them to the tip.

Their downstairs garage of their current Pialba residence was completely soaked following Friday's downpour.

Electronic goods, tools, photos - they were all in that garage in boxes ready for moving.

"We are just distraught," Ms Du-Pelle said.

"I lost photos from the Maryborough floods 18 months back, and now there's more gone."

Pialba resident Warren Law is devastated that many of his belongings have been left drenched, and some destroyed, as a result of Friday night's rainfall. Annie Perets

Mr Law said their move would now be delayed as they begin to clean-up.

"When I first saw what happened, I just thought, s***," he said.

"The water was so high you'd walk through and it made waves.

"We really didn't expect it to happen here, nobody warned us that this place floods."

Hervey Bay measured 80mm of rainfall on Friday night, with some place receiving slightly more such as Booral Rd which measured 97mm.

Rainfall was less intense in Maryborough with the town receiving 28mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sam Campbell said it was unlikely that a storm of that severity would reappear on the Fraser Coast the coming days.

"Thunderstorms are expected in the evening in Hervey Bay but probably not as heavy as the activity yesterday," he said.

A thunderstorm is also developing in Maryborough at present.

"There is a small shower happening," Mr Campbell said at 2.45pm.

"We haven't observed lighting strikes yet but it could be an early stage of a thunderstorm."