Hervey Bay residents are invited to hear the results of a Central Queensland University study into dementia.
News

Bay residents to hear dementia study results

Stuart Fast
4th Mar 2020 2:35 PM
HERVEY BAY residents are ­invited to hear the results of a program created to connect carers of people with ­dementia in rural Australia through an online support network.

Project lead Professor Lynne Parkinson will present the latest findings from CQ University’s Caring for Carers of People with Dementia Program during an Interagency Meeting.

During the life of the two-year project, a total of 16 groups undertook a six-week program that simulates in-person support groups.

Implementation and evaluation of the program were undertaken by a multi­disci­plinary international team, funded by the Federal Government’s Dementia and Aged Care Services Fund.

“This technology had previously been tested with people with a chronic disease and the Carers Program has presented a new, promising innovation in connecting isolated people,” Prof Parkinson said.

All interested people are welcome from 10am on March 18 at Halcro Community Centre.

Details available from Prof Lynne Parkinson via carers@ cqu.edu.au or 0473 679 039.

