Bay residents urged to conserve water ahead of dry September

WITH Hervey Bay likely to endure the driest September in history for the region, residents are being urged to take steps to conserve water.

Lenthall Dam is currently 78.1% full while Teddington Weir is 84.7% and already residents are using more water than this time last year.

Acting mayor George Seymour said daily water consumption around the Fraser Coast had already increased to typical summer level.

"Consumption in Hervey Bay is 25ml per day which is 6ml per day above the same time last year and consumption in Maryborough is 11ml per day which is 2ml per day above the same time last year," he said.

"The Fraser Coast is currently on Level 1 water restrictions which allows the use of hand-held hoses fitted with a working water efficient trigger nozzle at any time, irrigation systems between 4pm and 9am and washing paved or concreted surfaces with a high pressure device."

Unless 1.2mm of rain falls by the end of the month, Hervey Bay will break the record for the driest September with the year 2000 the driest to date for Hervey Bay.

A trough moving from the west could see Hervey Bay receive some rainfall over the rest of the week with 1-5mm predicted however the chance is small.

"While we hope summer storms and a good wet season will top up the water storages, we are urging residents now to do what they can to conserve water."

To find out how you can conserve water and for more information on Level 1 water restrictions visit www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/wide-bay-water.