30°
News

Bay residents urged to conserve water ahead of dry September

Lenthall's Dam at 56% in 2014.
Lenthall's Dam at 56% in 2014. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

WITH Hervey Bay likely to endure the driest September in history for the region, residents are being urged to take steps to conserve water.

Lenthall Dam is currently 78.1% full while Teddington Weir is 84.7% and already residents are using more water than this time last year.

Acting mayor George Seymour said daily water consumption around the Fraser Coast had already increased to typical summer level.

"Consumption in Hervey Bay is 25ml per day which is 6ml per day above the same time last year and consumption in Maryborough is 11ml per day which is 2ml per day above the same time last year," he said.

"The Fraser Coast is currently on Level 1 water restrictions which allows the use of hand-held hoses fitted with a working water efficient trigger nozzle at any time, irrigation systems between 4pm and 9am and washing paved or concreted surfaces with a high pressure device."

Unless 1.2mm of rain falls by the end of the month, Hervey Bay will break the record for the driest September with the year 2000 the driest to date for Hervey Bay.

A trough moving from the west could see Hervey Bay receive some rainfall over the rest of the week with 1-5mm predicted however the chance is small.

"While we hope summer storms and a good wet season will top up the water storages, we are urging residents now to do what they can to conserve water."

To find out how you can conserve water and for more information on Level 1 water restrictions visit www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/wide-bay-water.

Related Items

Topics:  hervey bay lenthalls dam teddington weir wide bay water

Fraser Coast Chronicle
UPDATE: Beached trawler refloated off Fraser Island

UPDATE: Beached trawler refloated off Fraser Island

A trawler that was beached on Fraser Island has successfully been refloated.

YOUR SAY: Top 5 kid-friendly restaurants on the Fraser Coast

A delicious burger at Tempt Me Cafe and Pizzeria.

Everyone loves their famous burgers and sweet treats.

UPDATE: Highway blocked for hours after double fatality

The car crashed into a ditch off the Bruce Highway at Kolonga. Photo: Mikayla Haupt

Two dead, one airlifted after horrific highway crash

Are you a ten pin bowler from Sugar Coast Lanes?

John Hoffmann (left) and Dave Cotter started bowling when Sugar Coast Lanes first opened in September 1984 and are still active members of the centre now known as Maryborough Ten Pin.

Ten pin reunion

Local Partners