Bay resort is the best in Australia

OCEANS Resort and Spa in Hervey Bay has been named the best in Australia for the third time after taking out the title of Hotel of the Year.

Managers Chris and Olivia Taylor stood in front of a 300-strong crowd, including former Prime Minister of Australia John Howard, to accept the award at the Choice Hotels Asia-Pac's gala dinner in Melbourne last week.

Mr Taylor said it was an incredible feeling for the Urangan resort to be recognised as one of the Choice Hotel's top performing properties with outstanding customer service.

"We have done a lot of upgrades around the building and it's one of the most iconic and most beautiful buildings in Queensland and in Hervey Bay," Mr Taylor said.

"We've got two of the best swimming pools in the world, a full service restaurant, cafe, a hairdresser, day spa and a function and convention centre ... that's the reason we believe people come and enjoy the resort."

One of the key criteria of the award was receiving outstanding customer reviews and Mr Taylor said they would not have achieved this result without the dedication of their team, ensuring that guests have the best possible experience during their stay.

"It's taken us four years to get the right team and every single one of our 40 or so staff have contributed to this award. We couldn't have done it without them."

He said it was also a great win for Hervey Bay.

"It's not just about Oceans, it's about the entire region," he said.

"We are focused on growing tourism in the region. There's so much to do ... it's a perfect location for a relaxing family getaway and there's also a lot of adventure if you want it.

"There's Fraser Island, Lady Elliot Island, the Great Barrier Reef, world-class fishing and boating and water sports.

"It's a great place to visit with the family and I think it's one of the most beautiful parts of the world."

The Taylors will now fly to Las Vegas in May to represent Australia at the Best of Choice Awards Gala where they will vie for the title of International Hotel of the Year, which they have won for the past two years.