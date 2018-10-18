Bay restaurant owner threatened by knife-wielding thug

An owner of a Hervey Bay Indian restaurant was threatened at knife point while unloading rice from his car.

An owner of a Hervey Bay Indian restaurant was threatened at knife point while unloading rice from his car.

AN OWNER of a Hervey Bay Indian restaurant was threatened at knife point while unloading rice from his car.

The businessman fled to safety at a nearby Chinese restaurant after the dangerous assailant - who was high on illicit drugs - demanded money, a court has heard.

The perpetrator, Brodie Cromarti, was arrested following the attempted robbery outside the store on the Esplanade on May 9. He will remain locked-up until May next year.

Cromarti is only 23-years-old but has already been convicted for more than 70 criminal offences.

Details of his appalling history were heard in Hervey Bay District Court this week.

This was after he pleaded guilty to the attempted armed robbery, as well as another attempted armed robbery, a charge of entering a premises with intent to steal, and two drug-related charges.

His mother attended the court proceeding to support her son.

The other attempted robbery Cromarti was sentenced for stemmed from a similar incident where he threatened a retail worker with a knife after being caught shoplifting.

This incident occurred at an IGA near Brisbane on March 4.

Cromarti had been stuffing "food items and socks" from the grocer into his pants, when the employee called him out for it.

In response, Cromarti told him to "get f*****" and threatened to stab the worker after pulling out the sharp weapon from a bum bag.

The court heard Cromarti had difficulty in recalling his drug-fuelled crimes.

Defence barrister Phillip Hardcastle said Cromarti had been a regular drug user since he was a teenager, developing an addiction to the drug ice from the age of 16 and becoming reliant on heroin at 17.

Currently, Cromarti holds a role as a cook at the jail where he is serving his time.

On the outside world, he had been undertaking a plastering apprenticeship.

He was sentenced to three-years in jail, to be released on parole in May next year.