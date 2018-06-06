Menu
Janet Wolff, Natasha Wolff, Natalie Stone and Cheryl Kidd from Waterfront Restaurant Hervey Bay.
Business

Bay restaurant takes out top bridal prize for fifth time

Inge Hansen
by
6th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
WATERFRONT Restaurant may have to invest in an extra awards cabinet after they took out another national bridal award.

Known for its stunning backdrop and classy interior, the restaurant took out first prize in Queensland's Number One Restaurant Reception Venue at the Australian Bridal Industry Awards last month.

It had the highest rating in Queensland for Restaurant Reception with 99.93 per cent.

 

AWARD-WINNING: Waterfront Restaurant Hervey Bay.
Function and wedding planner Natalie Stone said she was proud of the award which highlighted the team's passion and dedication to their work.

"We were surprised and thrilled," she said.

"It's a true reward and accomplishment for all our hard work to make each and every Waterfront wedding special and unique."

The restaurant previously took out first prize in the same category in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

The team also previously won Australia's Number One Restaurant Reception Wedding Venue in 2014.

 

Waterfront Restaurant was awarded Queensland's Number One Restaurant Reception Wedding Venue.
Mrs Stone said despite an impressive collection so far, she hoped the accolades would keep coming.

"Our little family business is playing a huge part in tourism in the Bay by bringing hundreds of visitors each year," she said.

"We strive to change with the times and create modern, personalised weddings which suit each couple's visions and dreams."

The venue is also a finalist in the ABIA National Designer of Dreams Award to be held on June 19.

