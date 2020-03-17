Menu
Diana Headlam, left, of Hervey Bay, and Alana Hoskinson, right, of Launceston, were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Bay retiree finally home after four weeks in quarantine

Carlie Walker
17th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
A HERVEY Bay woman whose dream holiday turned into a nightmare is back home after spending a month in quarantine.

Diana Headlam was one of the passengers on board the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship on which hundreds of people become infected with coronavirus.

Ms Headlam was in lockdown on the ship for two weeks before being taken to Darwin, where she spent another two weeks in isolation.

She did not contract the virus and has now returned home, much to her relief.

Ms Headlam said she was pleased to see her husband pets when she returned, adding it could be a while before she goes on another cruise.

