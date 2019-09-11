Bay riders hot-to-trot with tips from international horseman

REARING TO GO: Cole Cameron from Ride Smart Horsemanship ran a two-day clinic at the Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre over the weekend.

A HERVEY Bay equestrian group rolled out the red carpet for horsemanship royalty at the weekend.

Members of the Burrum District Active Riders Xtreme Cowboy Racing Association worked hard to secure Cole Cameron for a two-day Extreme Cowboy racing clinic at the Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre, with about 10 riders saddling up for the once-in-a-lifetime instruction each day.

Coordinator Natasha Webber said the highly sort after instructor from Stephensville, Texas, USA, was "pretty huge" in the equestrian circles with his father, Craig Cameron, being the founder of the world-wide ride Smart Horsemanship and Extreme Cowboy Association.

"Cole Cameron is a very talented horseman," Ms Webber said.

"This kind of talent, and even the name, is pretty special to have been here on the Fraser Coast as most of this type of calibre tend to travel to the more popular locations, like Victoria."

She said there was no horsing around, with the arena becoming a classroom where members took every opportunity to learn from the best.

"The riders took away a better understanding of how the horse moves, and their overall horsemanship," Natasha said.

"Horsemanship was the major focus point ... like learning how to translate what you are wanting down to the horse.

"There was plenty of 'ah ha' moments.

"I have received glowing reviews and thank you from participants, they have all shown their eagerness to want to ride and learn more. Confidence has returned for some."

Cole also revealed that he had been chosen as a wildcard for Road to the Horse 2020 at the Alltech Arena in Kentucky.

Road to the Horse entertains and educates fans in the art of natural horsemanship and challenges the world's best equestrians to build a partnership with an untouched three-year-old American Quarter Horse, across three intense days of competition.

Fans witness the entire journey, from colt selection, to the final obstacle challenge.

Only one competitor earns the $100,000 purse and the World Championship of Colt Starting title.

World renowned horseman Guy McLean from Susan River Homestead was a previous winner at the prestigious event, along with other big names including Dan James, Vicky Wilson, Clinton Anderson, Craig Cameron and Stacey Westfall.

