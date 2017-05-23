BAY ROBBERY: Alleged getaway driver faces court

Out on bail - A 18-year-old Craignish woman has been charged with one count each of robbery in company, wilful damage, obstruct police and assault police.

THE alleged driver in the bag snatch robbery of a 69-year-old woman has been released on bail.

Shaye Rhonda Umu Stephens, 18, fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning charged with robbery in company.

Police allege Ms Stephens was driving the getaway car used by two males who allegedly pushed a woman to the ground on Freshwater St, Scarness on Monday morning and took off with her bag.

Her lawyer, Hamish Isles claimed his client was "not aware of what had occurred" before her two friends got into the back of her car.

Ms Stephens was released on bail on the grounds she live with her mother at Takura and not have any contact with her two co-accused.

More to come.

