Bay School boy’s music speaks when words fail

Remembrance Day at Hervey Bay - Andries du Plooy from FCAC plays The Last Post.

WHEN Andries Du Plooy immigrated to Australia for safety, he didn't speak a word of English.

Instead, as a 10-year-old, Andries picked up the bugle and learnt to communicate through music.

Now a Year 10 student at Fraser Coast Anglican College, the 15-year-old's English is flawless - just like his rendition of the Last Post for Hervey Bay's Remembrance Day ceremony at Freedom Park.

The years haven't taken away Andries' ability to speak through music and it was this touch which brought to life one of the most emotional pieces of music in military history.

"Music can express many things that words cannot," he said.

"Although I am yet to understand many of the things the Last Post represents,

"I understand some of the feelings. My grandfather fought in war and we left South Africa because it was unsafe.

"By having the honour of performing this piece it is a way for me to connect with Australian culture.

"My music teacher Jeff Harper told me he doesn't get nervous playing this piece anymore, but the song never leaves him and I understand that."