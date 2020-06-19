Bay school closing in on world spelling competition top 20

STUDENTS from a Hervey Bay school are taking on the world, one word at a time.

Year 9 students at Carinity Education Glendyne are kicking goals in the international LiteracyPlanet Word Mania competition.

Word Mania is an online teaching tool that helps students improve their spelling and vocabulary through interactive, educational games.

Some 104 schools from countries including Australia, Egypt, Bermuda, England, Nigeria, Wales and United Arab Emirates are competing.

The Carinity Education Glendyne team is ranked in the top quarter of all schools taking part in the competition and currently sits 14th out of 83 Australian schools, including government and private schools.

The school’s curriculum co-ordinator Madelaine Brown said 30 Year 9 students were taking part in the global competition.

“Word Mania is a word-building competition. The more complicated the word, and the faster you create the word with accurate spelling, the higher the points scored,” she said.

Carinity Education Glendyne students have been using the program, which incorporates the Australian Curriculum, for the past 12 months.

The Nikenbah-based school is currently on the fringe of the top 20 and hopes to qualify for the Word Mania finals.

The top 10 schools globally will begin that challenge on June 23.