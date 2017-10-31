Bay school drop-out says 'school just was not for me'

NICK Burton dropped out of high school in Year 10 when he couldn't access a trades-based program.

The Hervey Bay teen had a desire for hands-on experience and other than woodwork, there was nothing on offer for a kid who didn't feel comfortable in a classroom.

Since making the decision to leave, the now 16-year-old has been doing everything he can to appeal to employers in one of the nation's most job-starved regions.

The aspiring personal trainer has finished a certificate in rural operations and is days away from completing a qualification in resource and infrastructure.

"With the rural operations, we went out to work on farms and built stuff," Nick said.

"But in school, there was only one hands-on subject - woodwork."

While he is hopeful his new skills will set him on the right career path, Nick admits he wishes he had at least completed Year 10. He said he was lucky to have since had the support of tutors, something which wasn't on offer at school.

"School was just not for me, I sort of never really went and didn't like sitting down," he said.

"I would have liked school to have had more classes around construction." Nick, who recently got his drivers licence says his family was supportive of the decision. "Some of my friends have also dropped out, but others have finished Year 12," he said