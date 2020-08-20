Bay school’s future still up in the air

Leeanne Weir, Hervey Bay Future School founder (centre) with committee members Katie Burke (left) and Anne O'Brien (right).

THE future of Hervey Bay's newest school remains uncertain.

Hervey Bay Future School founder Leeanne Weir told the Chronicle she and the school committee were still looking for a site.

"We are still looking for a site, even if it were only for one class of 15 students to start with," Ms Weir said.

"There has to be something out there, someone who will help us."

Ms Weir said while she had originally planned for the school to open in time for term one this year, a location for classes had not been found.

She then adjusted her plans, with hopes to open by term two but progress has proved difficult.

Ms Weir remains committed to bringing an alternative education option to the city.

"There is no alternative school between the Sunshine Coast and Agnes Waters and the Fraser Coast is a growing region," Ms Weir said.

"We will be the only alternative school offering small class sizes, high staff to student ratios (two staff to 15 students), and a child-centred, creative learning experience."

Ms Weir said the ideal location would be a small acreage site within 10 minutes of Hervey Bay.