Bay shopping centre bought in company’s $92 million spend

PIALBA Place in Hervey Bay is one of two regional shopping centres recently purchased by Primewest.

The real estate developer is now also the owner of Chester Pass Mall in Albany, Western Australia, with the acquisitions adding up to $92 million.

Primewest is one of Australia's most active and successful property fund managers, with over $4.9 billion of assets under management.

"Securing another $92 million in assets under management in a single transaction is a great outcome for Primewest which already has an extensive network of retail assets in both Queensland and WA," executive chairman John Bond told media outlets.

"Both assets have been enhanced recently with the opening of a new Bunnings Warehouse at Chester Pass Mall earlier this month and ongoing improvements and leasing activity at Pialba Place.

"There is significant further development and leasing upside in both assets which will be delivered in the short to medium term."

The new ownership comes after Pialba Place sold in early 2019 for $36 million to M/Group.