Bay singer at Muster: Raise a beer for our Ali S

BACK-TO-BACK: Hervey Bay country music artist Ali Sacipovic is a semi-finalist in the Gympie Music Muster Talent Search for the second year in a row. Lisa Funnell

A COUNTRY boy making country music, Hervey Bay's Ali Sacipovic has taken his songs all the way to the Gympie Music Muster.

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter has qualified for the semi-finals of the Gympie Music Muster Talent Search for the second year in a row.

He said although it was his dream to win the iconic August event, his back-to-back appearance was an achievement in itself.

"It's a really tough competition, if I do well it's an added bonus but music for me is about having fun,” he said.

"Not only is it an amazing opportunity but it's close to home.

"A number of my friends and family attend every year, so it's pretty special to say I will be there this year on the main stage.”

Originally from Boulia in northwest Queensland, Mr Sacipovic couldn't believe more than 100 times his home town's population had streamed his single Girls, beer, utes and rodeo.

"My biggest accomplishment to date is having my single hit more than 300,000 streams on Spotify and making Spotify-created playlists such as country party and country fresh,” he said.

"I am absolutely stoked to be named as a semi-finalist in the talent search.

"The Gympie Music Muster is one of the events that as a country music artist you strive to be a part of, especially with this talent search starting the career of the likes of The McClymonts and Brooke Schubert.”

The Fraser Coast Regional Council worker's first album Couldn't Do This On My Own debuted at number two on the Australian iTunes Country Charts and his debut single I Need A Beer hit number three on the Australian iTunes Country Charts.

Four year ago, Mr Sacipovic began his professional music career, writing songs inspired by his life experience.

With a voice compared to Buck Owens and Brooks and Dunn, he is currently working on his second album.

Known to fans as Ali S, his song I Need a Beer, co-written by Catherine Britt, has not only become a slogan for his merchandise, but is now being used world-wide to promote a variety of events.

The country singer's next performance will be at the Burrum Coal Discovery Festival on July 20 before he heads to North Queensland on tour.

He will return to the Fraser Coast in November for RUM Fest in Maryborough.