Country singer wants to secure more gigs in the Bay

HERVEY Bay singer and songwriter Ali Sacipovic celebrated a career highlight when his music icon commented on his Facebook page.

Ali's latest single, Talking Bout Brooks and Dunn, is a tribute to American duo, Brooks & Dunn, who Ali said are an inspiration.

"I have a new highlight for my music career... Kix Brook commented on my Facebook page," he said.

The American country singer, with a following of more than 160,000 wrote, 'what a fun way to wake up this morning, thanks for the shout out, good luck to you Ali! keep on picking'.

The former Boulia artist plays gigs across Queensland, but said he will be concentrating on securing more gigs in Hervey Bay, after moving here about two years ago.

"I'm really going to work on doing some local gigs next year in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and the Bundaberg region," he said.

"I'd love to be a household name and to keep writing my music and getting it out there."

Ali attended the Academy of Country Music at Tamworth in January, where he met household names in Australian country music and learnt the ins and outs of being a professional singer.

"They teach you 20 years' experience in two weeks," he said.

"You learn about the music industry, the business side of it, publishing and getting your music out there.

"You get to meet Tim Daley from the Country Music Channel and a whole heap of different artists like Catherine Britt and Lyn Bowtell, who was on The Voice this year."

While at the CMAA, Ali met Simon Johnson, the producer of his CD, Couldn't Do This on My Own, and was referred to film-maker Duncan Toombs.

"I was talking to Simon while in the studio and told him I wanted to do a music video and he pointed me in the direction of Duncan," he said.

"He films for country music artists such as Lee Kernaghan, Adam Harvey, Beccy Cole and the list goes on.

"Talking Bout Brooks and Dunn was my first music video and it was a lot of fun doing it.

"I come from a town with a population of 300 people and to fly to Sydney was awesome."