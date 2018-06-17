Bay singer still top of Unearthed charts after two weeks

TWO weeks after reaching the number one spot, Hervey Bay's Leonie Kingdom remains on top of Triple J's Unearthed chart.



Her song, Night Terrors, a song about battling those dark, lonely nights full of bad dreams, has attracted strong reviews on the Unearthed website.



It has been played more than 2000 times and downloaded almost 300 times.



Her song also recently featured on Roots 'N' All on Triple J, which is hosted by Nkechi Anele.



She left a review for the song, writing that it had "the same desirability as Matt Corby's 'Brother'".



"Leonie's voice is sweet like honey yet it is also dark and mysterious in all the right ways.



"Singers and songs are meant to take you out of your head, to places that you've never been before or are to afraid to go to. This singer and this song does exactly that."



Fans will see Ms Kingdom perform throughout Hervey Bay's Ocean Festival, including at the Blessing of the Fleet and the Paddle Out for Whales.

