Bay Singers recognised for their talent in Tasmania

SWEET SOUNDS: A Cappella Bay Singers performed at Wrest Point Casino in Tasmania for the Sweet Adelines Region 34 Annual Convention and Competition. Contributed

HERVEY Bay's A Cappella Bay Singers were recognised for their talent and showmanship at a national convention last month.

The women sang at Wrest Point Casino in Tasmania for the Sweet Adelines Region 34 Annual Convention and Competition where they were graded higher than previous years.

Singers from the Seabelles and Soundwaves joined the team to create a blended chorus.

Betty Kimber from A Cappella Bay Singers said they were judged on showmanship, expression, music and sound.

"The director, whose work is to get us to the point of competition, was acknowledged as giving a gracious and lovely performance," Mrs Kimber said.

"Our costume principal was acknowledged for her choice of material and colour selection, giving an excellent stage presentation.

"We have since attended a debrief dinner at Hervey Bay RSL, where fellow patrons asked us to perform for them which was enjoyed by all."

Mrs Kimber said thanks to the community's generosity and support, the group was able to attend such events.

"Thank you to the RSL where we practise on Monday nights and to the Anglican church for the use of the hall where we hold our functions and workshops," she said.

"And not forgetting Bunnings, where a sausage with onion on the bottom is delicious, and of course to our family and friends who put up with our busy schedule and without their support we wouldn't be here."

New members are welcome to join the women who describe themselves as a sisterhood of music, on their practice nights each Monday from 7pm at Hervey Bay RSL, 11 Torquay Rd, Pialba.