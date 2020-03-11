Bay softball grand final action this Saturday

PLAY BALL: It’s going to be an action-packed day when the Hervey Bay softball grand finals are held on Saturday. Picture: Alistair Brightman

SOFTBALL: The Hervey Bay Geoff Godfrey Softball Complex will be a grand final hive of activity this Saturday.

Premiership bragging rights will be up for grabs for teams from under 12s to A Men.

Brothers United Softball Club has six teams contending for grand final glory.

Club president and life member Jan Law said it was quite an achievement.

“The core of our club has been the development of our juniors and training them,” she said.

“This is the culmination of hard work and dedication by the players and coaches and management to get six teams in the grand final.”

The coach of Misfits A Grade Men and B Grade Ladies, Glenn Jansz, said he hoped both teams would win their grand finals.

“It would be good to end the season with the grand final wins,” he said.

Jansz said Misfits Men’s pitcher Josh Hartwig and batters Dan Thomas, Brad Mitchell and Ethan Thomas will be out to play their best game of the season.

He said the B Grade women play well together as a team and the core group of players have almost five years of experience.

“All of the players pull their weight and play well and are looking forward to the grand finals,” he said.

Association president Donna Jenkins said it will be a great day for softball fans and she encouraged spectators to come down for the day to watch the games.

“There will be some close games in the grand finals with some skilful play in them,” she said.

“The bar and canteen is stocked and after the final game is finished we will have the trophy presentation.”

GRAND FINAL DRAW: 9am – U12 (D1) Terrors vs Waves Mariners.

11am – B Ladies (D1) Misfits vs United Crossfire, B Ladies (D4) Goolas vs Waves Seashells.

1pm – U16 (D1) Unite TNT vs Waves Drifters, B Men (D4) Bargara Bulls vs Maryborough.

3pm – A Ladies (D1) United Inferno vs United Firesticks, U14 (D3) Incas vs Waves Riptides, B Men (D4) United Flame vs Terrors.

5.30pm – A Men (D4) Misfits vs United Heat.