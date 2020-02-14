Bay softball to tee off this weekend

Round 14 of the Hervey Bay Softball Association juniors and seniors have been moved to Bundaberg Brothers AFL Grounds this Saturday. Photo: Alistair Brightman

PLAY BALL: Round 14 of the Hervey Bay Softball Association will still tee off this Saturday despite recent down pours.

Fixtures have been moved to Bundaberg to ensure players get some game time.

Association president Donna Jenkins said work was under way to repair and prepare the Hervey Bay Softball fields for upcoming fixtures.

“We decided to move to Bundaberg fields to ensure the players get some game time and don’t miss out,” Jenkins said.

“Weather permitting, we will have some bob cats coming in to do work on the fields and ground repairs.”

Both seniors and juniors will be playing and games will be played at Brothers AFL Grounds, Faircloth Crescent.

Next Thursday is the Senior Schoolboy and Girls Wide Bay Softball trials at Hervey Bay.

Check the Hervey Bay Softball Association Facebook page for more information.

ROUND 14 Senior Draw – Feb. 15 (Bundaberg): 10.35am – B Men, Terrors vs. United Flames, BBG 1. B Ladies, Terrors vs. United Crossfire, BBG 4.

12.15pm – A Men, United Heat vs. Terrors, BBG 2. A Ladies, Terrors vs. Inferno, BBG 4. B Ladies, Waves Seashells vs. Bargara Bandits, BBG 3.

2pm – A Ladies, Waves Tsunamis vs. Bargara Bullets, BBG 3. B Men, Waves Cutters vs. Bargara Bulls, BBG 1. Waves Cruisers vs. Wildcats, BBG 2.

3.45pm – A Men, Waves Schooners vs. Bargara Bombers, BBG 1. B Ladies, Wildcats vs. Bargara Bombers, BBG 2. Waves Breakers vs. Bargara Bandits.