Bay sport shop is on the move

MOVING TIME: Sportfirst is moving their business to Stockland - (L) Nikki Paxton, Matt Ashe and Chloe Matheson start getting ready for the big move.

MOVING TIME: Sportfirst is moving their business to Stockland - (L) Nikki Paxton, Matt Ashe and Chloe Matheson start getting ready for the big move. Alistair Brightman

THEY'VE survived the highs and lows of small business and now, Hervey Bay's Sportfirst is ready for a fresh start.

The popular Boat Harbour Dve sports store will move into Stockland Shopping Centre later this week and will be located next to JB Hi-Fi.

In the meantime, there is a major clearance sale at its currently location next to King Kong with items marked up to 70 per cent off.

Sportfirst owner Nikki Paxton said store staff were excited for the change, though there was still plenty of work to be done in terms of getting the new shop ready.

"We are ready to do the upgrade and give our store a fresh new look," Mrs Paxton said.

"The new store will be slightly smaller in size, but we are keeping our range of stock."

When Mrs Paxton and husband Dale purchase the Boat Harbour Dr spot, it was made up of three fitness-related stores which the pair turned into one.

She says their range and excellent staff is what has kept the business open for almost a decade.

"We have a lot of regulars that come to Hervey Bay from Brisbane for events, like the touch carnival, that pop in when they're here," she said.

"They say that they like that we have stock that's different from the chain stores.

"NRL is a big section for us, and we have items for all the different teams."

Tragedy hit in 2014 when an arsonist - a neighbouring business owner at the time - orchestrated a blaze which destroyed his own shop in a bid to claim insurance money.

The blaze caused $1 million in stock damage to Sportfirst.

"That's something you never truly recover from," Mrs Paxton said.

"But we are moving forward."