Bay stinger attack haunts victim as weather warms

Chantelle Taylor (middle) with her sister, Cindy-Lou Taylor (left) and their mum Daphne Taylor (right).

CHANTELLE Taylor still remembers the day her heart stopped twice after being stung by a jellyfish 19 years ago.

Aged 10, Chantelle was swimming at a Hervey Bay beach in 1999 when experienced what she said was the worst pain felt in her life.

With an increase in dangerous marine stingers including the deadly Irukandji in Fraser Coast waters, Chantelle, now 29, urged everyone who stepped foot in the water to be cautious.

"We were all at Shelly Beach and I was sitting on the boogie board with my cousin and watching some dolphins and that's when I was stung," she said.

"I noticed the pain straight away and I've never experienced a pain like it since."

Chantelle was rushed to hospital where she suffered two cardiac arrests.

Her mother, Daphne thought she had lost her precious daughter.

"It was really bad, she was screaming in pain and frothing at the mouth," Daphne said.

"When they told us to call the family to the hospital, we didn't think she'd make it."

Originally under the belief she had been stung by an Irukandji, the symptoms presented suggested otherwise, according to health professionals.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health spokesman said Chantelle received treatment and pain relief for multiple painful erythematous wheal, a localised reaction around the site of a non-penetrating skin injury.

On January 24, Chantelle was discharged.

The spokesman said while symptoms recorded were consistent with some types of marine jellyfish stings, the symptoms were localised and not consistent with an Irukandji sting.

Irukandji sting symptoms affect a person's nervous system rather than pain localising to a spot on the body.

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional manager Craig Holden said serious incidents which involved marine stingers were rare but it was important for beach goers to be aware of potential dangers.

"The best thing to do to avoid being stung is to stay at patrolled beaches because they're checking if there's anything in the water," Mr Holden said.

"If they find anything, they'll put a sign up to warn swimmers but if they find a dangerous jellyfish, they'll close the beach."

Mr Holden said anyone concerned about jellyfish could take steps to protect themselves such as by wearing long sleeved clothing when swimming.

Despite surviving the ordeal, Chantelle said she still suffered mentally.

"I'm too scared to go in the water even after all of these years," she said.

"I just want everyone to be careful and to be aware of stingers which could be in the water.

"I don't want someone to go through what I went through."

STINGER SAFETY

TIPS

Wear protective clothing (wet suit or Lycra body suit), to reduce exposure to potential stings.

Protect your face and avoid putting your head underwater at high-risk locations.

In the absence of a full Lycra suit, wear other protective clothing such as long pants tucked into socks.

Enter water slowly as marine stingers will often swim away from people given the opportunity and time.

If you are planning a trip to Fraser Island take vinegar with you.

TREATMENT