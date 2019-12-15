Bay student dives into new world of manta rays

HERVEY Bay’s Sara Perrott is diving into the underwater world of the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef in a bid to reveal new insights into the social life of the mysterious manta ray.

The Animal Ecology honours student at the University of the Sunshine Coast has put her scuba diving experience to use at Lady Elliot Island, home to the largest aggregation of manta rays on the eastern coast of Australia.

Working with supervisor USC marine biologist Dr Kathy Townsend, the former retail worker has used photo identification and video behavioural analysis to investigate intra-species behaviour and manta ray interactions at island reef cleaning stations.

Sara Perrott diving with manta rays at Lady Elliot Island.

Data was gathered using underwater cameras at these areas where manta rays congregate to have their skin, gills and teeth cleaned by small fish and parasitic copepods – microscopic crustaceans.

“To date, there is limited knowledge on how manta rays are behaving with one another at sites where they gather in high numbers,” the 27-year-old said.

“The findings could further our understanding of social behaviour in manta rays as well as other rays and sharks, and highlight the importance of cleaning stations to improve conservation planning and fisheries management.”

After relocating from the Sunshine Coast to the Fraser Coast to start her research project, Sara worked as a deckhand on a whale watching vessel while upgrading her boating and diving qualifications.

“I am training to obtain my coxswains or skipper licence to improve my boating experience for future marine research opportunities, and plan to gain dive master qualifications to open doors for commercial marine fieldwork opportunities,” she said.

“At this stage I am eager to use my scuba diving experience to be involved in a crown of thorns project and coral reef restoration.”

She said her interest in marine science was reinforced­ by fieldwork on North Stradbroke Island, Fraser Island and Heron Island during her undergraduate degree.

Sara is among a growing number of Fraser Coast students contributing to new research into the region’s marine life by undertaking research-based programs at the campus in Hervey Bay.