Bay student hands money to police in act of integrity

Torquay State School student Liam Roberts hands in his find to the local police station.

WHEN Liam Roberts found a large sum of money lying on the ground while walking to school on Thursday, an age-old moral dilemma of pocketing it or handing it in confronted him.

But the Torquay State School student made the right call and handed it in to his school office, which then made it into the secure hands of the police.

"When I found it, I wondered if I should hand it in, or spend it on my dogs," Liam said.

"But I made the right choice, and I feel pretty proud to have done that."

Principal Heidi Dallimore said she was proud of Liam.

"It's a success the social expectations of personal honesty and integrity that exist in schools are being followed," Ms Dallimore said.