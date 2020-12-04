Bay students celebrate graduating after year like no other

Carinity Education Glendyne students Kye and Josh on their graduation day at the school in Nikenbah.

IT WAS a school year like no other.

And last month, Hervey Bay’s Education Glendyne marked the achievement of its graduates, who had to overcome academic challenges and COVID-19 to complete their education.

A total of 12 students graduated from the school at Nikenbah on November 20.

Completing high school is an achievement many of the graduating students once thought might not be possible, having faced considerable barriers to education.

Between them Carinity Education Glendyne’s class of 2020 achieved 40 Certificate qualifications for vocational training, while six students were eligible for a Queensland Certificate of Education.

Carinity Education Glendyne students had to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19 in their senior year.

For several months, students learned remotely with school youth workers delivering schoolwork, empowering students to continue their learning from home during the coronavirus shutdown.

Carinity CEO Jon Campbell paid tribute to the graduating students.

“We honour the graduating classes as they mark new beginnings and new life journeys,” he said.

“They have worked hard to get to this point of closing the schoolbooks and launching their lives as valuable and valued members of our community.”

Glendyne is one of four Carinity special assistance schools across Queensland that provide education, vocational training and mentoring for students who have had difficulty succeeding in traditional schools.