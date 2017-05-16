Bay students crush the competition at national championship

Local Taekwon-Do students returned to the Bay with 17 medals in hand after national championships. Bailey Shaw, Tina Bounds, Gaby Whitley, Zach Dirston, Kevin Whitley, Craig Whitley, Emerald Dale and Lawson Dale.

STUDENTS from Bai Rui Taekwon-Do Hervey Bay recently brought home 17 medals after a great amount of success at the Bai Rui National Championships in Brisbane.

A combined group of juniors and seniors chopped away at the competition to bring home medals in power breaking, sparring and patterns.

Bai Rui Taekwon-Do Hervey Bay's Gaby Whitley said she was very happy with how the students went on the day.

"We are very proud of each and every one of them,” she said.

"Regardless of whether they brought home a medal or not, they were champions the moment they stepped out on the floor.

"Everyone that participated loved it and really reaped the rewards of their efforts and the hard work they put in.

"It was a huge achievement for a small school in a massive national championship.

"Our students did well in all aspects of the tournament and loved the challenges it set for them.”

The Bai Rui National Championships are large events held in April and October each year which are open to all International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF) Taekwon-Do schools in Australia.

This year the championships attracted well over 300 competitors - ranging from the pee-wee's (from age four) to the presidents' division (40 and above).

These competitions tend to be a key part of any student's training as they present the opportunity to test physical and mental skills in safe environment.

"Students prepared by doing a lot of sparring practice in class as well at fitness work in and out of class,” Gaby said.

"Getting each technique executed correctly is very important in order to bring home a win.

"It was also a great achievement for our instructor Mr Craig Whitley who works tirelessly to ensure students are all trained to a high standard.

"When it comes to sparring it's all a matter of what you have learned and the combinations and techniques you use when you are sparring that will determine the level of success.

"You'd be surprised to see how quickly you wear out once you face your opponent in a sparring match.

"The highlight was absolutely no doubt the smiles on the student's faces when they were getting those medals put around their necks.

"Another was the fact that two of our students have been asked to participate as part of the Bai Rui team at the ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships on the Gold Coast in September next year.”

Bai Rui Hervey Bay is a not-for-profit school that operates on small fees which go towards sponsoring students which enables them to have the opportunity to participate in tournaments, seminars and camps.

The school will also be hosting it's own inaugural regional championship right here in Hervey Bay on July 30 which students are looking forward to.

Bai Rui Hervey Bay students train out of St James Lutheran Chapel in Urraween every Monday and Wednesday with dedicated classes for children and families and are also starting at the River Heads Community Hall from May 16 every Tuesday and Thursday.