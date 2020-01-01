Bay suburb revealed as having highest price rise

A SPECIAL study of the regional property market has revealed a Hervey Bay suburb had the highest property price rise in the nation this year.

The study, carried out by Domain, showed that Wondunna had the highest house price jump of 2019 at 26 per cent to a new median of $463,250.

The increase was being driven by people moving to the area from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and other regional areas.

“Since the election, the phone hasn’t stopped ringing with people from the southern markets wanting to sell up where they are and buy here,” Jim McKay from PRDnationwide Hervey Bay told Domain.

“Now, nearly 25 per cent of the property we’re selling is over $450,000, which probably sounds pretty cheap by Sydney and Melbourne standards.”

The weather, reduced traffic, being near the tourism drawcard of Fraser Island and the region’s medical services were all attractions for visitors, Mr McKay said.

The study, which looked across regional areas over the past year shows the next biggest price jump in another state was in Gloucester, in the heart of dairy and beef country on the mid-north coast of NSW, 145 kilometres south of Newcastle, and 220 kilometres north of Sydney.

Retiree Tom Scutts told of his decision to make the move from Newcastle in New South Wales to Wondunna.

They paid $370,000 for a four bedroom home in the suburb.

“Our friend said it was the best possible place to retire to, and he’s pretty smart,” Mr Scutts, 81, said.

“So we sold our place, came up in our caravan and bought this.”