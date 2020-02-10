Bay surf juniors in training

LIFESAVING: Hervey Bay Junior Surf Lifesaving (Nippers) were put to the test in tough conditions on Scarness Beach yesterday.

The heavy showers, 4m high tide and rough swell did not deter the group of Junior Lifesavers from age five to 15.

Junior Activities Chairperson Wayne Aherns said despite the trying conditions, the young lifesavers did well meet the challenges they experienced.

“They need days like this to help get them skilled with swell and wash for when they go away to other centres with bigger surf to deal with them,” Aherns said.

“Due to the high tide there were no flags or sprints but we still had various different training sessions for them.”

The 11s and under did basic CPR training and the 7s and under did basic first aid skills lessons.

About 70 juniors tool part of the training day to help prepare the Junior Lifesavers for upcoming events and there was 20 away at Agnes Water for a carnival.

The next big carnival to be hosted by Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving Club will be a seven club championships involving Bundaberg, Moore Park, Elliott Heads, Tannum Sands, Emu Park and Agnes Water