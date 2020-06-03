Bay teen arrested for alleged office vandalism

POLICE have made an arrest over the alleged vandalism of a Pialba business premises last week.

A 14-year-old Hervey Bay boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged wilful damage of the WIN Projects office in Main St.

The boy allegedly tagged the office windows with what appeared to be three initials on Thursday May 28.

Company owner Glen Winney said the teen was allegedly caught on three security cameras defacing the property around 5.30pm.

Staff only realised the damage the following morning when they arrived for work.

Mr Winney told the Chronicle previously he was angered by the incident.

"It is of course a major inconvenience for any company but there is also the cost involved in repairing or cleaning the vandalised property," he said at the time.

He said all businesses were suffering financially at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and such acts showed a lack of respect from some people within the community.

Officers from the Child Protection and Investigation Unit questioned and charged the boy after following up on information received.

He is due to appear in Children's Court on June 19.