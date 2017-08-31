Bay teen behind wheel of hit-and-run facing jail time

Jessie Lee Went, 18, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 31 to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A HERVEY Bay teenager who purposely hit a person with her car and drove off is facing the prospect of serving time behind bars.

Jessie Lee Went, 18, will spend Thursday night in jail before sentencing on Friday.

The hospitality worker from Booral accelerated a Holden Commodore towards a person near a Pialba shopping centre on June 26.

She hit him with the car front-on, causing him to roll over the vehicle.

The victim suffered cuts and internal injuries, and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said that Went and three other people, who were passengers in the car, were arguing with that individual earlier after a verbal confrontation during a trip to a bottle shop.

As the group was driving off, that individual was standing in the middle of a road holding a branch, gesturing that he was about to strike.

"The defendant reversed the vehicle 10m, put the vehicle in first gear, turned towards the male person and accelerated," Sgt Stagoll said.

"The defendant continued to accelerate, as (the victim) rolled over the bonnet and off the side of the vehicle."

Went continued to drive away, despite being urged by the other passengers in the car to stop and help.

She drove until police stopped her.

Went pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Her defence lawyer Hamish Isles said it was a "highly pressurised situation" for Went which was made-up of "30 seconds of actual conduct."

"She's very remorseful of the outcome of that altercation," Mr Isles said.

Mr Isles asked for his client to receive a sentence that would "let her stay in the community."

The court heard in the interview with police directly after the incident, Went confessed she knew the carpark well and could have just taken another exit.

Magistrate Guttridge adjourned Went's sentencing to today, ordering her to spend the night in jail.

"She could have easily reversed and driven in the other direction," Mr Guttridge said.

The court heard Went got her provisional driver's license July last year, and has racked up four demerit points since then from speeding offences.