Bay teen model hopes to inspire others at runway debut

TODAY Urangan teenager Mason Clarke will strut down a runway in Brisbane as part of a national model search.

At six feet tall and with a smile from a Colgate commercial, the 16-year-old is not letting his disability stop him from following his dreams.

He has minimum movement in his right arm caused from a birth defect, but hopes to inspire others to break the mould.

Mason will showcase three looks - casual, formal and swimwear - after being invited to audition for Australian Supermodel of the Year.

"I've been watching YouTube clips of models giving tips on how to walk down a runway, and practising in my room," Mason said.

"I haven't really told my friends what I'm doing; I'm not sure what they'll think."

Mason said his disability has challenged him in his life but refuses to be held back by it.

Inspired by para-athletes, the keen basketball player wants to send a message of empowerment to others.

"I want to show that the only limits are the ones that you put on yourself," Mason said.

"Going through school, there are some things that I've had to adjust to but if anything, it has strengthened me."

Though admitting he felt "nervous" for the big day, he is optimistic to what future opportunities the experience could lead to.

Nominated into the event by his mum, she will be his biggest supporter cheering from the sidelines.