Bay tennis club attracts best in the country

TENNIS: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with Ace Tennis head coach Luke Harvey announcing the council's sponsorship of the competition. Photo: Stuart Fast

TENNIS: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with Ace Tennis head coach Luke Harvey announcing the council's sponsorship of the competition. Photo: Stuart Fast

A HERVEY BAY sports club has been served a grand slam sponsopship deal.

Fraser Coast Regional Council’s $9000 deal will allow the Hervey Bay and District Tennis Association to stage Australian Ranking Tournaments for the next three years.

The club will host open, senior and junior tournaments for 2020 to 2022.

The tournament for 2020 will have 95 competitors taking part in the seniors competition, to be held at the club’s Colyton St courts on July 31 and August 1 and 2.

This will be followed by a junior tournament on September 5 and 6.

Mayor George Seymour said this weeken’s seniors tournament would feature some of the top ranked players in the country here for this.

“We want to have elite level sport here on the Fraser Coast so people can be inspired,” Cr Seymour said.

He said the council had sponsored some of the prize money for the weekend’s event which would help promote the Fraser Coast.

Ace Tennis head coach Luke Harvey welcome the support and said it meant the tournament had security into the future.

The club closed for five weeks due to the coronavirus restrictions but has gradually moved from individual tennis lessons back to group lessons.

“Any time we can see players on the court, it’s good for the club,” Mr Harvey said.

“It’s a good sport for socially distant exercise.”