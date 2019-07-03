Bay toastmasters celebrate two decades of skills

FOR 20 years, Fraser Coast Toastmasters has been helping locals find their confidence.

The club's two-decade legacy of providing the community with communication and leadership skills was celebrated early last month with a visit from the Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour.

President Pauline Douglas together with club members past and present were presented with a 20-year ribbon on behalf of District 69 and Toastmasters International.

Area 10 director for Toastmasters in the Hervey Bay and Bundaberg area Marjory Hansen paid special tribute to the club's founder Kate Ayres.

"There are so many things you can get from Toastmasters," she said.

"It's about building confidence, if you want to be a public speaker you can learn that skill as well as communication and leadership and of course you make friends.

"I've been in Toastmasters for 18 years and the biggest change in that time is our pathways education program is now all online based instead of through books."

Throughout the region, there are four Toastmasters club in Hervey Bay with more than 70 members.

You can visit Fraser Coast Toastmasters on Monday at 7pm at the Bridge Club (17 Cypress St, Torquay).