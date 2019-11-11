Bay tourism operator collects world and state awards

Tasman Venture's Whale Watch Encounter trip out of Hervey Bay is amongst the world's best in water-based adventures, according to GetYourGuide.

JUST days after Tasman Venture was named one of the world's best in water-based adventures, the Hervey Bay business has collected a state accolade.

The company's Whale Watch Encounter trip won the Best Water Adventures award in the YourGuide 2019 Awards.

The worldwide awards recognise standout travel experiences based on best-in-class excellence in customer reviews, service standards, uniqueness in product offering and contribution to the local community.

Tasman Venture will accept the award at an exclusive GetYourGuide 2019 Awards Winner's Dinner in Sydney next month.

Backing up their honours, Tasman Venture owners Lloyd and Robyn Burgess also took home the best Tour and Transport Operator at the Queensland Tourism Awards, held at the Sunshine Coast Convention Centre Novatel Resort on Friday night.

The award recognises the outstanding contribution made by Tasman Venture to tourism through the combined provision of touring and transport services.

Operating the business for three decades, the owners attribute the win to dedication and passion.

"The win would not have come about without the support and contribution of our family, staff, customers, partners and suppliers. We strive to offer a trip of a lifetime to each and every guest we meet," Ms Burgess said.

The win came on top of Tasman's highly commended recommendation achieved at the 2018 Queensland awards.

"We started the business in 1991 to share our passion for the ocean and the majestic marine creatures that live in and around Hervey Bay and Fraser Island (K'gari), so to be recognised internationally for doing something we love is such an honour," Mr Burgess said.

"There's nothing quite like seeing a humpback whale in full flight, flanked by her calf, and that's what we are fortunate to experience and share with visitors right throughout whale season each year."

The Lady Elliott Island Eco Resort also took gold for the Steve Irwin Award for Eco-tourism, the third time in six years the resort has been honoured for eco-tourism.

The island boasts several sustainable innovations including on-site composting and a huge food scrap-eating machine, which turns kitchen waste and cardboard into compost.

As well as planting thousands of native trees, owners Peter and Julie Gash have an ambition to make the island 100 per cent solar with a hybrid solar power station, inverters and a generator supplying all the energy for cooking, refrigeration, cooling, and lighting, as well as the island's desalination and wastewater treatment plants.

The Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre also took the spotlight on the night taking out bronze in the Visitor Information Services award.

Showing remarkable consistency, the centre has excelled in the same category over the past four years, with two golds in 2016 / 2018 and bronze wins in 2017 / 2019.