Bay tradies’ lunch helps little boys’ cause

"WE are trying to fit 80 years' worth of living into 20," Hervey Bay resident Geoff Lavers said when describing his grandsons' heartbreaking medical diagnosis.

Both Zac, 4, and Ted Withnall, 13 months, suffer from limb girdle muscular dystrophy, a rare condition that shortens the boys' life expectancy and could see them confined to wheel chairs.

To help his loved ones who live in Sydney, the plumber-by-trade held a fundraiser at Reece's Plumbing in Hervey Bay yesterday.

Serving up chicken and snags with a salad bar and even fresh prawns, the fundraiser targeted hungry tradies.

Mr Laver has been a loyal customer of Reece's Plumbing for more the 30 years and it donated raffle prizes and supplied the food for a gold coin donation lunch.

Mr Laver has also started a GoFundMe page which so far has raised more than $34,000